Harford County student starts giving trees to help kids in need

HARFORD COUNTY — Maggie Layman of Harford County created The Playfuel Heart Giving Tree to bring smiles to the faces of underprivileged kids. The 11th grader of North Harford High School is collecting

summer themed items through giving trees that she places inside her school and North Harford Baptist Church. Donors simply choose a branch to buy and fulfills the need for toys and clothes.

Maggie distributes the donations to organizations like The Harford Family House and The Boys and Girls Club of Harford County. "Even just donating something small makes a difference. There are always going to be people in need no matter where you are. You can always do something to help," Layman said.

The project is a rewarding experience that Maggie hopes will inspire others to give back and start trees of their own. If you would like to support The Playful Giving Tree, email PlayfulHeartGivingTree@gmail.com.