Harford County native uses music to inspire the community

ABINGDON, HARFORD COUNTY — Rich Simpson is a recording artist from Abingdon who is using the power of music to positively influence the community. His clea, motivational messages pump up people of all ages.

"It's really about building confidence, giving people confidence to do whatever they want to do inside their craft, their art, whatever fills their heart up with joy," Simpson said.

Whether Rich is performing on stage, at school assemblies or inside Get Fit Sports Performance, the gym he owns and operates, he loves inspiring others. He recently performed for kids at The Housing Authority in his hometown of Havre de Grace and is grateful for the opportunity to impact kids' lives.

Rich usually has a sidekick on stage - his daughter, Storm, who has inherited his love of music. "I base a lot off of her and how I want her to see the world. That really helps put me in the right direction of how I want to impact others overall," Simpson said. Storm will be featured in Rich's upcoming, The Sun Is A Star that plans to be released in 2022.

Rich's first album, Through My Eyes is now available for purchase on music platforms like Apple, Google Play, Tidal and Spotify.