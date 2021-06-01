Harford County gym offers free boxing classes to help Parkinson's patients

FOREST HILL, HARFORD COUNTY — Forest Hill Health and Fitness is helping people with Parkinson's Disease through its rock steady boxing program. It is the only affiliate across the nation to offer these exercise classes free of charge.

With each punch, patients make progress in their fight against the neurological disease. In addition to boxing, occupational and cognitive therapy is also offered in the program.

Trainer Don Heiderman sees the results firsthand and is passionate about helping his clients get stronger. " We had this guy, Ronny. When he first came into this class he had to use a walker. About six months later, he comes in using a cane and we're like, oh my God. He's gone from a walker to a cane. A couple months after that, he comes in with nothing," Heiderman said.

Forest Hill Health and Fitness hopes you will consider supporting its boxing program through upcoming fundraisers.

It is hosting a raffle on June 7 for a Maryland cornhole set and other great prizes. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in person at the gym or by emailing theupper90@comcast.net.

There is also the first annual Rally Against Parkinson's Golf Tournament on June 14 at Mountain Branch in Joppa. Sign up here.

Forest Hill Health and Fitness is located at 2217 Commerce Road. To reach a gym representative, call 410-893-4153. To learn more about the rock steady boxing program, click here.