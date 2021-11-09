Harford Community College offers free training program to address high demand for workforce development

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Harford Community College is offering free classes through its Harford's Leading Edge Training Center to address the high demand for workforce development. The program provides advanced technological proficiencies in the skilled construction trades, manufacturing, warehousing/distribution, and logistics.

The classes are held at The Boys & Girls Club of Harford & Cecil Counties in Edgewood and will give students hands on experience in a variety of trades like welding and heavy equipment operations. Students will also have the opportunity to learn how to drive a school bus or 18-wheeler truck through the training center's high-tech simulators. One-time classes are now available and more in-depth training will be offered this January.

Harford's Leading Edge Training Center is free for students thanks to generous support from The Ratcliffe Foundation, The Rural Maryland Council and Harford County government. If you are interested in learning more about the training center, call Harford Community College 443-412-2219 or click here.

