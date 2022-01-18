Harbor Point Ice Festival returns to in-person this year

BALTIMORE — The Harbor Point Ice Festival is returning this year as an in-person event, after going all virtual last year due to the pandemic.

Five ice carvers will be spread out across the Harbor Point Central Plaza on Saturday January 22, turning blocks of ice into works of art.

The event will feature two food trucks, Boss Burger and Althea's Almost Famous Chicken, as well as outdoor bar service by Bar Movement. Kona Ice will be providing snow cones, hot chocolate and hot cider.

New this year, the Ice Fest After Hours party from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring DJ Impulse.

Organizers say people who attend are encouraged to wear masks if they cannot social distance. The main event goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

For more information, click here.