Good Samaritans rescue baby ducks from storm drain in Harbor East

BALTIMORE — A group of Good Samaritans saved the day for a mama duck and her babies.

Several workers with Baltimore's Department of Public Works told WMAR-2 News they saw the duck pacing around a storm drain just before 7 a.m. Monday at the corner of Aliceanna Street and S. Central Avenue in Harbor East.

RIGHT NOW: A group of Good Samaritans are trying to save baby ducks that fell down a storm drain at the corner of Aliceanna and S. Central #Baltimore @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/hv1AUjG2dV — Megan Knight (@KnightWMAR) June 7, 2021

Two men, Johnny Meyers and Ken Kahler, say they saw the commotion and stopped to help. The group cut holes in large paper bags to lower into the drain and lift the babies out.

"We got like three on the first shot and then two more. The sixth one ran away down to the other drain further down so we had to pull the other man hole cover," Kahler said.

Eventually they got the six babies. Minutes later, they heard the soft quack of a seventh baby in a nearby drain and quickly rescued that one too.

At one point Meyers and Kahler didn't think they'd be able to rescue all of them.

"We kept going, we kept going and we got 'em," said Kahler. "We feel good. Good Samaritan of the day!"