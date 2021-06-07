Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Good Samaritans rescue baby ducks from storm drain in Harbor East

items.[0].videoTitle
Good Samaritans rescue baby ducks from storm drain in Harbor East
mama and baby ducks.png
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 10:03:28-04

BALTIMORE — A group of Good Samaritans saved the day for a mama duck and her babies.

Several workers with Baltimore's Department of Public Works told WMAR-2 News they saw the duck pacing around a storm drain just before 7 a.m. Monday at the corner of Aliceanna Street and S. Central Avenue in Harbor East.

Two men, Johnny Meyers and Ken Kahler, say they saw the commotion and stopped to help. The group cut holes in large paper bags to lower into the drain and lift the babies out.

"We got like three on the first shot and then two more. The sixth one ran away down to the other drain further down so we had to pull the other man hole cover," Kahler said.

Eventually they got the six babies. Minutes later, they heard the soft quack of a seventh baby in a nearby drain and quickly rescued that one too.

At one point Meyers and Kahler didn't think they'd be able to rescue all of them.

"We kept going, we kept going and we got 'em," said Kahler. "We feel good. Good Samaritan of the day!"

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020