Girl Scout Troop 3112 of Westminster is collecting new bookbags for children in need

WESTMINSTER, CARROLL COUNTY — Girl Scout Troop 3112 of Carroll County is collecting brand new bookbags to help children in the need.

The girls are hosting a drive thru drop off next Saturday, June 19 from 10A.M. to noon outside of Westminster Elementary School. They need bookbags for kids in kindergarten all the way through twelfth grade.

The bookbags will be given to The Shepherd's Staff who will then fill them with school supplies and distribute to families throughout Carroll County.

If you cannot make it to the bookbag event, donations can be made online here.