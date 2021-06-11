Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Girl Scout Troop 3112 of Westminster is collecting new bookbags for children in need

Videos
Girl Scouts collecting book bags
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 06:53:56-04

WESTMINSTER, CARROLL COUNTY — Girl Scout Troop 3112 of Carroll County is collecting brand new bookbags to help children in the need.

The girls are hosting a drive thru drop off next Saturday, June 19 from 10A.M. to noon outside of Westminster Elementary School. They need bookbags for kids in kindergarten all the way through twelfth grade.

The bookbags will be given to The Shepherd's Staff who will then fill them with school supplies and distribute to families throughout Carroll County.

If you cannot make it to the bookbag event, donations can be made online here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020