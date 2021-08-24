Fun scavenger hunt planned in Baltimore this weekend to kick off Barcstoberfest events

CANTON AND FELLS POINT, BALTIMORE — Barcstoberfest is coming soon to Baltimore to help raise money for animals in need at BARCS. It will be broken up into several different events this year to reduce crowds and ensure safety

during the pandemic.

The first event, a fun scavenger hunt, will be this Sunday, August 29 and will take you through the Fells Point and Canton neighborhoods. Participants will receive clues via email that will lead them on a journey through Baltimore businesses. The first individual or team to reach the final stop will receive a grand prize that has yet to be disclosed. It costs $15 per person to participate or $40 to register as a team. Proceeds will go directly to BARCS and its efforts to save lives of animals in need.

For more information on the scavenger hunt and other Barcstoberfest events, click here.