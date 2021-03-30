Fitness trainer of Ravens Hall of Famers publishes motivational book

BALTIMORE — Monte Sanders, a well known fitness trainer who spent years by the sides of Ravens Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, is sharing his personal experiences in a new book.

"The Power of You Versus You: Aligning Your Mind, Body, and Spirit to Discover and Fulfill Your Purpose" made Amazon's best-seller list in its first week out. It begins with a foreword written by Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and hopes to inspire readers to find a better balance and path to find purpose.

Monte Sanders is the CEO of MBS Fitness Lab and currently offers online fitness classes through BurnAlong, where he was named America's Favorite Trainer two years in a row. For more information on Monte's classes and new book, go to https://mbsfitnesslab.com/.