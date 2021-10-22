Fathers rise above challenges of pandemic to create new business, City Bonfires

POTOMAC, MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Fathers whose jobs were significantly impacted by the pandemic rose above challenges and created a brand new, booming business. Chris McCasland and Michael Opalski of Montgomery County used their extra time at home to launch City Bonfires.

The friends have sold more than 500,000 of their portable, handmade bonfires. The four inch metal cans are filled with soy wax and fiber material, burn up to four hours and have become a huge hit at campsites, the beach, and in backyards across the country. Some customers have even used the bonfires to cook meals during power outages.

The portable bonfires start at $19.99 and can be purchased here. Smore kits and holiday editions are now available.