Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Fathers rise above challenges of pandemic to create new business, City Bonfires

Videos
City Bonfires!
Posted at 6:30 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 06:30:52-04

POTOMAC, MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Fathers whose jobs were significantly impacted by the pandemic rose above challenges and created a brand new, booming business. Chris McCasland and Michael Opalski of Montgomery County used their extra time at home to launch City Bonfires.

The friends have sold more than 500,000 of their portable, handmade bonfires. The four inch metal cans are filled with soy wax and fiber material, burn up to four hours and have become a huge hit at campsites, the beach, and in backyards across the country. Some customers have even used the bonfires to cook meals during power outages.

The portable bonfires start at $19.99 and can be purchased here. Smore kits and holiday editions are now available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019