Enterprise buys $8 million worth of restaurant gift cards to celebrate its Employee Appreciation Day

BALTIMORE — Enterprise is supporting local restaurants as it celebrates Employee Appreciation Day. The company is surprising every one of its 80,000 employees with a $100 gift certificate to a local restaurant.

Enterprise is proud to be able to give back to its staff while also pump $8 million into the restaurant industry. Approximately $70,000 of the gift cards purchased will support Maryland restaurants.

Enterprise hopes the gesture will help businesses rebuild, rebound and keep their doors open.

