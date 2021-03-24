Menu

Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Enterprise buys $8 million worth of restaurant gift cards to celebrate its Employee Appreciation Day

Videos
Enterprise showing appreciation
Posted at 6:56 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 06:56:46-04

BALTIMORE — Enterprise is supporting local restaurants as it celebrates Employee Appreciation Day. The company is surprising every one of its 80,000 employees with a $100 gift certificate to a local restaurant.

Enterprise is proud to be able to give back to its staff while also pump $8 million into the restaurant industry. Approximately $70,000 of the gift cards purchased will support Maryland restaurants.

Enterprise hopes the gesture will help businesses rebuild, rebound and keep their doors open.

WMAR-2 News wants to know about positive news happening in your community. Email Good To Know story ideas to lauren.cook@wmar.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020