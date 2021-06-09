Enoch Pratt Free Library kicks off free summer reading program and events

BALTIMORE — The Enoch Pratt Free Library has launched a new reading program to promote literacy and learning throughout summer.

Summer Break Baltimore provides readers of all ages the opporunity to get free books and a t-shirt. Participants will receive three boxes that can be shipped to your home. Readers can track their reading for chances to win great prizes like tickets to the National Aquarium, Maryland Zoo and even a pair of Beats headphones.

The library will also host a series of free events throughout the summer. Click here for a complete schedule of events or to sign up for the summer reading program.