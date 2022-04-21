Empty Bowls fundraiser back in person this year, benefits St. Vincent de Paul

TIMONIUM, Md. — The Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit hunger initiatives at St. Vincent de Paul is returning to an in-person event this year.

Attendees can sample unlimited soups and "bowl friendly" dishes from more than a dozen restaurants. There will be live entertainment, activities for kids and a silent auction.

More than 2,000 hand-decorated bowls will be on display and each guest can take one home.

Proceeds from Empty Bowls will go toward St. Vincent's Beans & Breads program, which feeds hundreds of people in need everyday. The event also benefits their Good Harvest Community Kitchen, which provides job training in the food service industry for people facing employment barriers.

Empty Bowls is on Saturday April 23 at the Fairgrounds in Timonium from 12-3 p.m. Tickets for open seating are $35. There are also reserved tables for purchase. To buy a ticket, click here.