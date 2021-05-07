Elkridge chef keeps grandmother's memory alive with new private dining service

ELKRIDGE, HOWARD COUNTY — If you are not comfortable going to a public restaurant or are looking to celebrate a special occasion amid the pandemic, a new Howard County based dining service might be for you. Carrie Eats provides a three-course meal with music, decorations and more to your home or location of your choice. The experience is geared toward date nights and small gatherings up to six people.

Chef Phillip Hakim Lovelace started the business in honor of his late grandmother, Carrie Lee, who taught him how to cook. He cherishes her recipes and has even included some of them on the Carrie Eats menu.

Carrie Eats is based out of Elkridge but services the entire Baltimore Metropolitan area. Dinner packages start at $400. Chef Lovelace is vaccinated and takes many safety precautions while preparing meals for his clients.

If you are interested in making a reservation with Carrie Eats, click here for more information.