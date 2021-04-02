Dundalk baker whips up Cookies For a Cause to help local food bank and schools

DUNDALK, BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County baker is using her passion for baking to make a difference during the pandemic. Julie Rewers of Dundalk created Cookies for a Cause and donated twenty percent of of her proceeds last year to organizations like The House of Ruth and the Ronald McDonald House.

Julie is now selling giant cookies to help The Maryland Food Bank. She is also using proceeds to buy bottled water for local school systems. When Julie heard that water fountains were restricted to students due to the pandemic, she started collecting and distributing cases of water to local schools.

Thanks to cookie sales and the generosity of Crossroads Bistro, The Boulevard Diner and Dough Boy Fresh, Julie has been able to distribute approximately 70 cases of water, about 1700 bottles of water.

If you would like to support Cookies for a Cause or the bottled water drive, click here for more information. Julie's giant cookies can be purchased at at The Rotunda Farmers Market in Hampden, Overlea Farmers Market and Manors Center Farmers Market in Jacksonsville.