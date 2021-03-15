Dress for STEM raises awareness about the need for more women in STEM careers

The team at WMAR is wearing purple today but not for the Ravens.

It is to show support for the movement Dress for STEM, which seeks to raise awareness about the need for more women in careers related to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Dress for STEM is a grassroots effort started by a group of female meteorologists who wanted to encourage girls and young women to pursue their passion for science. According to organizers of the event, women only make up 28% of the workforce in STEM careers.

"Our goal is to use our collaborative purple attire as a conversation starter about the stark under-representation of women in STEM while simultaneously highlighting female STEM role models," said event organizer Julia Leopold.

In the video above, WMAR-2 News Meteorologist Stevie Daniels talks about what inspired her to pursue a career in meteorology and sparked her passion for science.

To show your support, dress in purple, post your photos on social media and use the hashtag #DressForSTEM