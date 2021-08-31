Donate a book to a child in need through Scripps Howard's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is proudly supporting the 5th annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. We are collecting donations to buy brand new books for children attending title one schools in Baltimore City and hope you will consider donating to the cause.

Research reveals that many kids living in under served communities do not have any books to read at home. A child who cannot read at grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate from high school. If that same child lives in poverty, they are thirteen times less likely to graduate. Help us change those statistics.

If you would like to buy a book for a child in need, click here. You can also pledge a donation by text message. Text WMAR to 345345. Text message and data rate will apply.

The "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign is part of The Scripps Howard Foundation's commitment to promoting literacy. Every television station that Scripps owns is participating in the fundraiser. WMAR-2 News' very own employees have donated more $5,000 to the book drive this year. Since the campaign has started, the station has given away tens of thousands of books to children throughout the Baltimore community.