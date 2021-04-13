Despite pandemic, Harford Family House continues to help families in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY — Despite the struggles of the pandemic, Harford Family House continues to help families in Harford County.

Harford Family House is a housing program that helps families experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. They also offer programs for young adults who are exiting the foster care system.

Typically, families stay for about six months, but the coronavirus pandemic made things more challenging.

"A few of our families have had loss of jobs when COVID first started and transpiration shut down we had some challenges with that getting the families to and from work but we made it work," said Heather Volk, the Resource Development Manager at Harford Family House. "We were able to stay open because here at Harford Family House the families have their own apparent their own space. Keep them apart from other families."

Galia Moorehead lives in one of the apartments with her two children. They've been at Harford Family House for about a year.

"Ever since I been here. my kids love it, I love it. especially my daughter. she’s like they always have something for the kids and it’s usually right in the parking lot. That’s the good thing too," said Moorehead. "It’s a place for stability. They help with our first months, if I need diapers wipes, they help me just being supportive because when I first came, I was real depressed. Everyone here has a good heart, they’re helping us. I still think about ways how I’m gonna help them when I leave."

Right now, Moorehead is going to school to get her sociology degree. She's learning virtually, along with her kids.

"I want to own a group home. I’m a foster child myself. That’s where it came from, the idea. The whole plan and I’m excited for it. This is the first step to what I wanna do," said Moorehead. "I believe that in a few months I will have my car, a house and hopefully a good job."

Moorehead is one of 30 families currently being helped by Harford Family House and the staff is preparing for an influx of more, especially once the eviction moratorium is lifted.

"As things continue to open up, we anticipate there will be a greater need for our services with more people experiencing homelessness," said Volk.

So they could use your help. They have a fundraiser Wednesday, April 14 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Independent Brewing Company in Bel Air.

They're also revealing details for their May fundraiser at that event. A portion of the proceeds will go to Harford Family House.