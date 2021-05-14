Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Deddles Mini Donuts wins $10k grant to expand business and open location at new Lexington Market

Videos
Deddles mini donuts win $10,000 grant
Posted at 6:47 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 06:47:08-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The pandemic has been tough on many local businesses, but one food truck owner in Baltimore County has worked harder than ever and is thriving during this challenging time.

Robin Holmes, owner of Deddles Mini Donuts, applied for the Merchant Maverick's black female entrepreneur contest and was one of four winners selected to receive a $10,000 grant. Holmes is incredibly thankful to Merchant Maverick. She plans to use the funding to expand her food truck's online ordering system and put it towards opening her new location coming soon to Baltimore's new Lexington Market.

Deddles Mini Donuts specializes in made-to-order mini donuts, chicken, and hand-crafted lemonades. The food truck makes stops throughout the Baltimore Metropolitan area and is also available for catering. For a schedule of Deddles Mini Donuts' stops, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020