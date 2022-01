BALTIMORE — A "sweet" fundraiser starts February 1 to benefit sick children in our area.

The Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are selling chocolate chunk cookies from February 1-14 to benefit the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

During the "Days of Sweetness" fundraiser, one dollar from every six-pack of cookies sold will be donated to the hospital.

Last year, the restaurants raised $41,500 for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.