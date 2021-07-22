Crofton mom group rallies to buy new ice cream truck for beloved business owner

CROFTON, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — The Crofton Area Mommies Play Group is joining forces to help Mr. Solo, an Anne Arundel County businessman. Mr. Solo has become a staple in the community, selling ice cream and bringing smiles to kids, but his business has been significantly disrupted due to his failing ice cream truck.

Mr. Solo's truck is approximately 30 years and has major mechanical problems. That's why the group of mothers created a Go Fund Me fundraiser to collect donations and help Mr. Solo buy a new or used ice cream truck.

So far, nearly $12,000 has been raised. The fundraiser is just a few thousand short of achieving its goal. If you would like to make a contribution to Mr. Solo's fundraiser, click here.