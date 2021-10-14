Company that created iconic signs lighting up Baltimore's skyline celebrates 90 years

BALTIMORE — A company known for creating iconic signs that light up Baltimore's skyline is celebrating 90 years in business.

Originally founded in 1931 by Julian Hecht, Triangle Sign Services has made classic neon signs like Natty Boh on Brewers Hill, the Baltimore Aquarium’s blue LED wave, and the original Domino Sugars sign that was replaced earlier this year.

“We’re proud to have the distinction of Baltimore’s oldest sign company,” said Stephan Altshuler, President, whose grandfather, Milton Roseman took ownership of the company in 1966. "Even though we’ve grown nationally at this point, our Baltimore home-base keeps our local ties strong.”

Roughly 25 percent of the company's employees have been there for more than 20 years. That includes the father and son combination of Bert and Harry Sommer.

Bert started in 1936 and didn't retire until 2002, while Harry is more than 40 years in as a sales representative.

“Nothing beats having employees that not only love what they do, but love where they work so much that they are eager to bring on members of their family,” said Altshuler.

