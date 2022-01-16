Watch
Civic Works collecting cards for seniors as part of MLK Day of Service

Megan Knight
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 16, 2022
BALTIMORE — MLK Day has become a day of service and Civic Works is offering virtual opportunities for people to give back on January 17.

The non-profit is collecting cards to give to seniors across Baltimore who might being feeling isolated due to the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off at Civic Works' Clifton Mansion before February 1st, 2022.

The address is 2701 St Lo Drive Baltimore MD 21213 and the hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To sign up to get information about this or other acts of virtual service through Civic Works, click here.

