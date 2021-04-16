Watch
Cicada Parade-a, a community art project, welcomes the bugs to Baltimore

Posted at 7:47 AM, Apr 16, 2021
FELLS POINT, BALTIMORE — Cicadas emerge from the ground every seventeen years and pretty soon a community art project will give you the chance to see the bugs in a whole new way. Local artists are welcoming the bugs to the Baltimore area with the first ever Cicada Parade-a.

Formstone Castle Collective organized this large community art project that will showcase ceramic cicadas uniquely decorated various artists. The bugs will be installed throughout Baltimore City, and as fart north as Monkton and south as Linthicum later this month. Every installation will include an inspirational story from the artist detailing change over the past seventeen years.

If you are interested in decorating a cicada, it is free of charge but you are responsible for displaying it. Bugs can also be sponsored for $40.

To learn more about Cicada Parade-a and track the bugs through an online map, click here.

