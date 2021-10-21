Church of Christ in Sandtown to host clothing and blanket giveaway this Saturday in West Baltimore

SANDTOWN-WINCHESTER, WEST BALTIMORE — The Church of Christ in Sandtown-Winchester continues to worship virtually due to COVID-19, but it has not let the pandemic stop its efforts to help the community. It is hosting a clothing and blanket giveaway this Saturday to assist people in need and help them prepare for the cold months ahead.

"Anyone in the city of Baltimore, outside of the city in Baltimore is warmly welcomed and invited to come out and take anything they are in need of. If you have friends or family that might not be ableto get where we are, if you would like to come out and pick out a few items on their behalf we certainly encourage you to do that as well," Davis Worsley, Senior Minister at The Church of Christ in Sandtown said.

The giveaway will be held this Saturday, October 23 at The Lillian Jones Recreation Center. It is located at 1310 North Stricker Street in Baltimore. Distribution will begin at 11A.M. and continue until all items are given away. If you are interested in supporting the church's efforts, volunteer information can be found here.