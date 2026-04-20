Charlie's Service Station is closed after half-a-century serving Baltimore & Carroll Counties

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Pardon me, I'm a little late to the party, my apologies in advance.

Driving into work Sunday morning, for whatever reason, I realized a special landmark that's forever etched in my memory was closed.

I'm talking about Charlie's Service Station, which for decades sat on the corner of Liberty Road (MD-26) and Wards Chapel in Baltimore County.

I've driven up and down the area since getting my license 21+ years ago, and before that with my parents.

For as long as I can remember, one constant was Charlie's.

Prior WMAR-2 News Coverage: American Legion Auxiliary 122 gives out free gas at Charlie’s Service Station

There was something about it, just that down home feeling every time I passed by.

Long gone are the days when you pulled into the gas station with the attendant ready to fill-up your car.

Now, of course, if you're in New Jersey, it's still a thing ... but that's beside the point. At Charlie's that tradition never went away.

Growing up I wanted to be the guy or gal that delivered fuel to the filling stations.

In fact, as a child, there was a gas station yards away from my house. Each week the tanker would show up, I'd make a mad dash to help.

I recall befriending the driver, who once gifted me my own pair of gloves to wear while holding the gauge stick.

It was places like Charlie's that reminded me of such great times.

Upon arriving at work Sunday, I quickly looked-up what happened to Charlie's, did I miss something?

And there it was, a March 2, 2026 Facebook post by Charlie's owner, Chris Brocato, announcing his final day at the office.

Chris Brocato via Facebook

Brocato took over Charlie's from his father more than 30-years ago. Charlie's was operated by Brocato's family for over half-a-century.

As unfortunate as it was to learn of Charlie's closure, it deserves a proper sendoff.

Thanks for the memories Charlie's, and good luck Chris in retirement and whatever you may have planned in the future.