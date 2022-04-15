'Be a blessing': American Legion Auxiliary 122 surprises drivers by paying their gas

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The gas tax in Maryland is set to expire on Saturday, meaning that the price of gas will likely soar once again.

As a genuine gesture, American Legion Auxiliary 122 surprised drivers with free gas at two gas stations in the Baltimore area on Friday.

“It’s a blessing,” driver Tavonia said. “I just got out of the hospital, so we were trying to figure out what we were going to do for Easter. Something just told me to come out this way. What I was going to put in this gas tank, I can now spend on (my daughter’s) Easter basket.”

American Legion 122 pays for gas for drivers

The American Legion Auxiliary 122 was at Charlie’s Service Station at Wards Chapel and Liberty roads from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and then at the Exxon Gas Station on Red Run Blvd in Owings Mills from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Doing a good deed: Giving free gas to drivers

“I stopped at the gas station the other day and the conversation was, ‘it’s so high and people can’t afford it,’ American Legion Auxiliary 122 President Darcel D’Onofrio said. “It is a hardship, so we chose Good Friday to do a good deed and be a blessing to people.

“It’s a small thing but it has an impact on a lot of people and their budgets. We are hoping by doing this other people will pay it forward and we can start a chain reaction of goodness on this good day.”