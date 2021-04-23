Casey Cares hosts variety of fundraisers to support critically ill children in Maryland

COLUMBIA, HOWARD COUNTY — The Casey Cares Foundation is committed to putting smiles on the faces of critically ill children in Maryland. As the world begins to reopen, many families they support are still quarantined due to compromised immune systems. The challenges of the coronavirus pandemic have not stopped Casey Cares from lifting spirits and helping families get through some of the most difficult times.

The Casey Cares Biggest PJ Party has collected more than 14,000 pairs of brand new pajamas this April. That's 2,000 over the campaign's goal. The pajamas will be given to children who are in the hospital or are homebound. Casey Cares hopes to collect 20,000 pajamas by the end of 2021. If you would like to donate, pajamas can be dropped off at the Casey Cares Foundation office on 7100 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suit 155, in Columbia or purchased through an Amazon wishlist here.

In addition to the pajama collection, Casey Cares is hosting a variety of upcoming events to support critically ill children. A virtual Charm City trivia night is planned this Sunday, April 25. There is also a virtual and in-person kettlebell swing-a-thon on May 2 in Ellicott City. A virtual 5k is scheduled on Cinco de Mayo and an in-person run will be held in August. To learn more and register for upcoming events, click here.