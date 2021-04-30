Carroll County spa hosts cryotherapy fundraiser to help first responders & military service members

WESTMINSTER, CARROLL COUNTY — Restore Therapy in Westminster is inviting you to participate in its Freeze for Firefighters Cryo Challenge. It begins on Saturday, May 1 and will raise money for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. The spa will donate a portion of proceeds from every cryotherapy session over the next two weeks.

Cryotherapy uses freezing temperatures to decrease blood flow to a particular area and help reduce inflammation and swelling that causes pain. Sessions cost $50 and last approximately 3 minutes. Participants will have to undergo a quick health assessment before each session.

Click here to pre-register and learn more about cryotherapy. Restore Therapy is located at 914 Washington Road, Suite, A in Westminster next door to Hoffman's Ice Cream & Deli.

