Carroll County girl creates Peace, Love, Dolls to give new life to old toys, lift spirits of other kids

WESTMINSTER, CARROLL COUNTY — Makenna Steele of Westminster is bringing happiness to other kids through Peace, Love, Dolls. The 10th grader of Westminster High School started the non-profit four years ago and has had tremendous success in collecting toy donations for children in need.

Steele is working with Mattel's recycling progam to give new life to old Barbies, baby dolls and action figures. She has cleaned more than 5,000 toys and given them to a variety of organizations including Like Together We Own It and The Boys and Girls Club of Westminster. She also provides donations to local fire departments and even orphanages in Ghana, Jamaica and Honduras.

If you are interested in donating toys to MaKenna's cause, follow Peace, Love, Dolls on Facebook or Instagram. Donations can be mailed to Makenna. Local pick up and delivery can also be arranged.