Candy Lane opens this weekend in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, check out Candy Lane this weekend at Center Plaza in downtown Baltimore. The free, larger than life candy themed experience opens Saturday, November 20 and will transform the city into what will look like the popular board game, Candyland.

Candy Lane will be full of creative installations and thousands of holiday lights. It will feature live seasonal, entertainment, dance parties, food vendors and fun for all ages. While the event is free to attend, there are some ticketed events available through December 23.

Candy Lane will open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 to 9P.M. Additional event details can be found here.