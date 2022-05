BALTIMORE — Maryland's favorite seasoning continues to be a popular trend.

Starting in June, Campbell's will sell Chunky Old Bay Seasoned Clam Chowder at stores nationwide. For now, it's only available at select retailers.

An 18.8 ounce can will cost you about $3.19.

This brand collaboration comes a week after Pepperidge Farm announced a limited-edition of Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish.