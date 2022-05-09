Limited-edition Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish now available

It's not technically seafood, but they are fish - so why not put Old Bay on them?

Maryland's favorite seasoning is teaming up with Goldfish crackers. That's right, you can now buy limited-edition Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish.

Hot off the press: The new way to OLD BAY is on Goldfish Crackers. @GoldfishSmiles



Don't miss out. Get yours here: https://t.co/mlit6SzxIf pic.twitter.com/iiwM0zeJMh — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) May 9, 2022

Pepperidge Farm, which makes Goldfish, says the special snack is available now while supplies last. You can also buy a special 2-pack on McCormick's website.

Janda Lukin, Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell Snacks, said in a statement:

OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish harnesses the fandom of two iconic brands and brings consumers a new way to experience their favorite zesty flavor on their beloved fish-shaped cracker, just in time for summer.

Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer, McCormick & Company, also said: