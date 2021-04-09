Cake By Jason unveils special cupcake to honor Autism Awareness Month and support Pathfinders for Autism

TIMONIUM, BALTIMORE COUNTY — Cake By Jason in Timonium has whipped up a new, delicious treat to honor Autism Awareness Month. The bakery is donating one dollar from every autism cupcake sold this April to Pathfinders for Autism, Maryland's largest organization that provides free services, education and training to families affected by the condition.

The special cupcakes consist of vanilla cake and are topped with a chocolate and strawberry swirl and puzzle piece logo. The puzzle pieces reflect the complexity of the autism spectrum. There are also different colored sprinkles inside of the cupcake which represent the diversity of people affected by the condition.

These cupcakes are just one of many recipes that Cake By Jason makes to help the community. If you would like to support the bakery's latest special, cupcakes can be purchased every Saturday in April at the bakery which is located in the Padonia Village Shopping Center.