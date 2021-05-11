Cake By Jason hosts decorating demonstration to support Weekend Backpacks, children in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Cake By Jason is hosting a fun, virtual experience this Sunday, May 16 from 3 to 4P.M. to support Weekend Backpacks, a non-profit that feeds children in need in Baltimore.

Participants will be able learn decorating tips and tricks from Jason Hisley, owner of Cake By Jason in Timonium, who you might recognize from The Food Network. Hisley will also be on hand to answer all of your baking questions.

If you are interested in participating in the event, it costs $45. You will receive six cupcakes to decorate, as well as frosting, sprinkles and additional garnishes. The cupcakes can be picked up on Saturday, May 15 between 10-11A.M. at 1505 Bedford Avenue in Pikesville.

Proceeds from the event will be given to Weekend Backpacks. The non-profit provides approximately 800 backpacks full of food to children in Baltimore City. It is on target to distribute one million meals this year. To learn more about the organization, click here.