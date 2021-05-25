C. Milton Wright High School's acapella group goes viral with latest performance

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — The C. Miltones of C. Milton Wright High School in Bel Air have gone viral with their latest performance.

The acapella group recorded a Pentatonix version of The Beach Boys' God Only Knows hit. Students started practicing at the beginning of the school year and their hard work paid off.

Choral Director Jay Karolenko is incredibly proud of his students. "It is such an honor to work with such talented students. I am blown away by their dedication, by just their sheer vocal ability. I've never worked with such amazing students and they continue to impress me day in and day out. I think people forget how difficult it is to put on something like we do in these circumstances through a pandemic and to be able to show how we overcome such adversity is really special," Karolenko said.

To view The C. Miltones' Gold Only Knows performance and other recent performances, click here.