Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Biz Kidz writing, video competition for elementary, middle and high school students

Deadline is January 8
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Pens Designed Specifically For Left-Handed People Make Life So Much Easier
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 04:30:11-05

COLUMBIA, Md. — Kids have a chance to win prizes, including a $500 scholarship, by competing in a writing/video competition.

Biz Kidz, which offers resources to kids looking to start up a business, is holding its Virtual Arts, Creative Writing and Video competition. It is open to kids in elementary, middle and high school.

Kids and teens can present a business product, write a 500-word essay on a topic that inspires them or put together a 5-10 minute video that incorporates a speech, song, poem, project, etc.

Prizes include school/art supplies, a laptop, and a $500 scholarship.

The deadline to submit an entry is January 8. The awards ceremony is February 12.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019