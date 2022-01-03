Biz Kidz writing, video competition for elementary, middle and high school students

COLUMBIA, Md. — Kids have a chance to win prizes, including a $500 scholarship, by competing in a writing/video competition.

Biz Kidz, which offers resources to kids looking to start up a business, is holding its Virtual Arts, Creative Writing and Video competition. It is open to kids in elementary, middle and high school.

Kids and teens can present a business product, write a 500-word essay on a topic that inspires them or put together a 5-10 minute video that incorporates a speech, song, poem, project, etc.

Prizes include school/art supplies, a laptop, and a $500 scholarship.

The deadline to submit an entry is January 8. The awards ceremony is February 12.