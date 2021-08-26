Bigfoot Endurance raises more than $70k for Parkinson's Disease research

ELLICOTT CITY, HOWARD COUNTY — Evan and Randall Calvert of Ellicott City created Bigfoot Endurance to raise money and research for Parkinson's Disease. It was started in honor of their beloved mother, Barbara, who was diagnosed with the disease in the late 1990's.

Over the past five years, the non-profit organization has raised more than $70,000 for the cause. It hosts a variety of social activities, with a primary focus on running, cycling and triathlon events. "The best moments for us are when I see our kids and my friend's kids doing the activities that I remember doing with my mom when I was little. I feel her presence there when we're doing the things i know she enjoyed the most," Evan Calvert, founder of Bigfoot Endurance, said.

Registration is now open for Bigfoot Endurance's biggest fundraiser of the year. The 5 and 10 mile trail race will be held on December 4 on Rockburn Branch Park in Elkridge. More than 700 runners participated in the event last year. It is a great race for all runners whether you are new to trail racing or are experienced. Register here. Proceeds will be given to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

To learn more about Bigfoot Endurance, click here.