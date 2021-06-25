Bel Air father hopes to inspire others to take in foster children

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Reginald Bryan King of Bel Air is a proud foster father through The Arc of Northern Chesapeake Region. He and his wife, Marquita, have welcomed fifteen foster children into their home over the past 12 years.

"I think the favorite part is seeing them grow its like watering a seed and watching them grow and see the progression making and know you're making a difference," King said.

The experience has been life changing for Reginald, his wife and their two biological children. He hopes other families will consider fostering kids.

"We had one young man who lived with us for a number of years and is now in the Army Reserves. He comes back to visit us from time to time and it's a lifelong bond we've established with him and that's something we tell all of our foster children that no matter what we will always be there for you," Foster said.

Statistics from The Arc of Northern Chesapeake Region show a significant demand for fostering youth. As many as 40 children are turned away every month and forced into group homes due to the lack of foster families. "Getting involved might seem daunting but The Arc of Northern Chesapeake give you all the training you need to be successful as foster parents," King said.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent through The Arc of Northern Chesapeake Region, click here.