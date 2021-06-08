Bear Legacy Adventure Trail hosts free children's activity day this Saturday in Bel Air

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Bear Legacy Adventure Trail is hosting a free children's activity day on Saturday, June 12.

Kids, ages 2 through 8 years old, will have the chance to explore various nature trails and visit different stations throughout the woods. Each child will receive a free Kona Ice after the trail activities are completed.

The event is scheduled between 10A.M. and 2P.M. at the trail located at 2503 S. Tollgate Road on The Maryland Center For The Arts property not far from The Festival in Bel Air. Click here for more information. If you cannot attend the event, the trail is open to the public from dawn to dusk everyday.