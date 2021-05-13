Watch
BARCS receives $500k grant to enhance shelter's operations and launch a facial recognition app

PETCO AWARDS BARCS A $500,000 GRANT!
Posted at 6:49 AM, May 13, 2021
BALTIMORE — BARCS has received a $500,000 grant from Petco Love to enhance the shelter's operations and help save animals' lives in the years to come.

The award has funded a brand new lost and found program to connect lost animals with their owners. It uses a free, state of the art facial recognition app that will track animals' pictures through a nationwide database. The grant will also help strengthen the shelter's adoption and trap, neuter and release programs.

BARCS has found homes for 10,000 animals this year and has plenty more waiting to be adopted. If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animals, click here.

