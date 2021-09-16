Baltimore Symphony Orchestra offers free performances this weekend

BALTIMORE & HOWARD COUNTY — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its 2021/2022 season with free performances for students and families.

The first concert is exclusively for college students on Friday, September 17 at 8P.M. at The Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Students will have the opportunity to purchase a discounted season pass so they can enjoy the BSO all year long.

The second free performance is Peter and the Wolfe with the BSO and Wordsmith. It will be held on Saturday, September 18 at 1P.M. at the Chrysallis at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. It will feature recognizable favorites such as John Williams' "Adventures on Earth" from E.T. The concert will be outside and will be an enjoyable experience you do not want your family to miss.

Both performances are free to attend but you must register for an e-ticket ahead of time. Students planning to attend the College Kickoff must be vaccinated. For more information on the BSO's upcoming events, click here.