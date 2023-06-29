Baltimore man, who went viral after passing bar exam, lands position at law firm

FREDERICK, Md. — We all saw the viral moment of Matthew Graham passing the bar exam. Now we get to witness the next step on his journey, practicing law at McNees Wallace & Nurick's in Frederick.

He began at the firm this week as a practicing litigation attorney.

“This has been such a whirlwind few months for me and my family,” Graham said. “After the hard work to get here, it’s really a dream to be able to practice law right here in my hometown of Frederick for one of the region’s fastest-growing and most respected law firms.”

Graham passed the exam on his first try back in February, scoring a 309.

His reaction to passing gained national attention, bringing in an outpouring of cheers and congratulations.

“I’ve been so touched by all the kind words and positive reinforcement I’ve received from people all over the country,” Graham said. “I always knew the power of hard work and determination in making my own dreams come true, but it wasn’t until this experience that I realized the power I had to inspire others through my story. It’s truly a gift for which I’m eternally grateful.”

He even already has his profile up on the firm's site.

“We are thrilled to have Matt join the McNees team here in Frederick,” said Paul D. Rose Jr., who leads the firm’s Frederick office. “With his impressive legal acumen and his passion for exceptional client service, he immediately adds value to our firm.”