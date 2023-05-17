Baltimore man's reaction goes viral upon learning bar exam grade

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was featured on Good Morning America earlier this week after his reaction to passing the Maryland State Bar exam went viral.

Matthew Graham walked across the University of Baltimore School of Law stage on Wednesday, ranking seventh in his graduating class with a 3.6 GPA.

He passed the bar on his first try back in February, scoring a 309.

Graham's emotional reaction when he found out in April gained national attention.

"Law School is now complete," Graham wrote on Facebook. "From sleepless nights to 15 hour days of working full-time then heading straight to class, I am proud of what I accomplished during law school."

The touching moment was captured on camera and shared on Graham's Facebook page.

Graham said he was confident taking the exam, because it was held inside the same ballroom where he and his wife tied the knot in May 2021.

"It was a familiar space," Graham wrote. "Out of the hundreds of conference rooms, ballrooms and event spaces in Maryland, I took the Bar Exam under the same chandelier, in the same ballroom, that my wife and I said “I do” under."