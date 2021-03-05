Menu

Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women students win $15,000 in national science competition for asthma kits they created

7th graders win science competition
Posted at 7:32 AM, Mar 05, 2021
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women just advanced to the semi-finals of Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition.

The seventh grade girls have won $15,000 for their school for the project they created to help asthma sufferers. They designed scrunchy hair ties with a special compartment that easily stores an inhaler. The students hope their efforts will improve accessibility to treatment and in turn help reduce the hospitalization rate of children with asthma.

The middle schoolers will present their project to a panel of judges on March 21. Good luck, girls!!

