Baltimore Homecoming seeks nominations for its 3rd Annual Community Hero Awards

Posted at 7:58 AM, Oct 12, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Homecoming is recognizing the city's most accomplished community leaders through its annual hero awards. The non-profit hopes the opportunity will connect current leaders with its network of accomplished natives and alumni who no longer live in the area.

Nominations for the contest must be submitted by October 15. The top ten finalists will be revealed in November, at which time the community can vote online for who they believe is the most deserving of the award. The top three winners will receive $3,000 each. All finalists will be invited to Baltimore Homecoming's three day gathering in May.

To submit a nomination for Baltimore Homecoming's 3rd annual Hero Awards, click here.

