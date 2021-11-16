Baltimore Family Alliance hosts Adopt-a-Family program this holiday season

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Family Alliance has launched its Adopt-a-Family program this holiday season and say the demand for help is higher than ever before. It hopes to fulfill wishes of 200 families and 600 children this year.

The non-profit organization is matching donors with families in need living in Baltimore City. Donors are given an easy to shop wishlist and will present the gifts to families on December 11. Monetary contributions are also accepted if you would like to support the cause.

The Baltimore Family Alliance has been helping families in need since 2008 and looks forward to make a difference again this holiday season. To learn more about the organization, click here.