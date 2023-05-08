Baltimore Design School students display costume designs at Hippodrome Theatre

BALTIMORE — The Hippodrome Foundation is partnering with Baltimore Design School to give students hands on experience in the theatre industry.

This collaboration isn't all about costume design, these students learned vital skills like research, creativity and how to take on leadership roles.

"You have to not really think about what other people would like, you have to go outside the box and do something you think you would like and that is unique and not done by anybody else," said Belladonna Boateng, a student at Baltimore Design School.

They also learned some key business skills as well and they had fun doing it.

"For mine to get picked at the last second, I was like one of the first people done so it's just like 'oh you just gotta be really focused on what you're doing and not let the stress get to you too much,'" said Deborah Corsey, another student.

"The collaboration with the Hippodrome Foundation reaching back and pouring back into students at such a young age it really cultivates designers, this is what cultivates, this experience and the levels that you could take with them learning these skills so young I mean they can only go and grow from that," said Dawn Harrell, Career and Tech Department Chair at the Baltimore Design School.

The costumes will be on display during the six performance starting on Tuesday, May 9, through the end of the shows run on Sunday, May 14.