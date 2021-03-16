Baltimore couple creates The Infinite Love Project and Be Kind signs to spread kindness

BALTIMORE — Eric Hyde Miller and his fiance, Tina Thomas started The Infinite Love Project to spread kindness in the community. The couple started the effort by giving away free wooden love tokens to others. When the pandemic hit, they switched gears and created unique Be Kind signs.

Over 1,200 Be Kind signs have been installed throughout the Baltimore Metropolitan area. More than half of the signs have been donated to inspire the community and lift people's spirits during the pandemic. If you come across a Be Kind sign, Eric and Tina ask you to snap a picture and post it on social media using the hash tag #bekindsign.

Be Kind signs can be purchased or donated here: http://bekindsign.com/

The signs cost between $25 and $70. Installation can be requested at a specific location.

The Infinite Love Project is also giving away free starter sets of wooden love tokens. To request a pack, go to: https://www.infiniteloveproject.com/.