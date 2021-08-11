Baltimore County woman starts organic hair care line to embrace natural beauty

NOTTINGHAM, BALTIMORE COUNTY — Ann-Sophie Juste of Nottingham created Pride and Beauty five years ago to encourage others to embrace their natural beauty.

She was inspired to start the hair care line after being told at a young age that her hair was not beautiful.

Ann-Sophie underwent perms for years which damaged her scalp and led to alopecia. Treatment was so painful that Ann-Sophie worked hard to research the best remedies. She now manufactures her own natural hair care products from growth oils to leave in conditioners, even body butters to help with ailments with eczema and psoriasis.

Ann-Sophie hopes Pride and Beauty products will give other women and girls the confidence that she did not always have. To shop Pride and Beauty products, click here. You can also follow the company on Instagram: @Prideandbeauty_.